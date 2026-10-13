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Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"Armed robbery terrifies the family": a dawn nightmare rules Villarreal's goalkeeper out of the Napoli clash

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A resounding shock

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 Villarreal goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi endured terrifying scenes on Tuesday, and the Hungarian will now miss tonight's clash with Napoli.

According to the newspaper "AS", armed robbers targeted Gulacsi at his home in Monasterios (Puzol) in the early hours of Tuesday while he was with his family.

Nobody was hurt. The incident still caused enormous alarm.

Shaken by what happened, the goalkeeper has not slept properly over the past few hours and won't be available for the Champions League meeting with Napoli.

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 Villarreal confirmed they alerted the relevant authorities immediately and are taking the necessary measures.

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Luiz Junior therefore steps in between the posts at La Ceramica tonight.

 The Brazilian started the first four league games before the coach handed Gulacsi the gloves for the Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

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 The Hungarian has been first choice ever since.

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links: