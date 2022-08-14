'Aribo will soar in Premier League with Southampton' - Fans back Nigeria star after debut goal

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo has been backed to have a great season in the Premier League after his debut goal against Leeds United in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.
The 26-year-old Nigeria international, who moved to the Saints from Rangers, came off the bench to find the back of the net at St Mary’s Stadium.
The Saints found themselves trailing after Rodrigo put the visiting side ahead and they were then 2-0 down when he doubled their lead.
However, Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl was forced to turn to the bench for help and in the 61st minute, he summoned the Super Eagle for Stuart Armstrong while defender Jan Bednarek was benched for French forward Sekou Mara.
Aribo took only 10 minutes to announce his name to the Saints faithful after he met a cross from Armstrong, rounded up keeper Illan Meslier before smashing the ball into the net. The comeback was then completed when Kyle Walker-Peters scored the second.
The performance of the Super Eagle has elicited great reaction on social media with several fans stating he will help the Saints to keep their status in the top-flight and score more goals.
I said it before and I'll reiterate Joe aribo would soar in epl💯💫🇳🇬@J_Aribo19 pic.twitter.com/y6aDRMC7Ph— Ogunjimi Waleola (@waleola28) August 13, 2022
Joe Aribo nutmegs the goalkeeper while he’s on the ground and then scored Joe Aribo is a Baller 👍..pic.twitter.com/LAeuP8foW4— RagTime 1984 (@Time3Rag) August 14, 2022
The comeback was brilliant. The tax it’s at the beginning not great. But the change occurred and it worked. Joe Aribo what a player 👏🏻— Alisha Warwick (@AlishaW1709) August 13, 2022
Joe Aribo Scored his first premier league goal today— KiNG D!V!NE Esq (@Divineze) August 13, 2022
Joe Aribo with his first premier league goal👏🏼✌🏽— Temitope (@IamTopsy4real) August 13, 2022
What a way to announce your arrival. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Slt1bmCJ8p
Joe Aribo🇳🇬 off the mark⚽ in EPL.— M•A (@Martins_Afeni) August 13, 2022
Joe Aribo was too composed for his first ever epl goal, u would think he has been doing it for years #bbcmotd— Nwachinemelu (@Gooner_o_saurus) August 13, 2022
His calmness when he received the pass from Armstrong before rounding up Leeds custodian Meslier and planting the ball home, left another section of fans singing praises on his quality.
He’s quality big joe aribo https://t.co/K97GngeuUc— Jake Turnbull (@JakeRTurnbull) August 14, 2022
Just Joe Aribo nutmegging a goalkeeper who is on the deck— Kings of Lyon (@kingsoflyon7) August 14, 2022
Joe Aribo got his first Premier League goal yesterday. Cool, calm, Aribo 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/fIop8eZRdp— CrossAndNod (@crossandnodFT) August 14, 2022
Joe Aribo reminds me a lot of Papilo.. The fluidity & calmness with which he handles the ball is a deadly combination for any striker.. I see him doing great things in the Premier league.— Big Daddy Ray (@RymstaRay) August 14, 2022
Joe Aribo. Mustard. 🤤🇳🇬— Footy Limbs (@FootyLimbs) August 14, 2022
Just seeing Joe Aribo’s goal…— |OG|SäBaLî| (@babafemi_FX) August 14, 2022
You saw it 😂😂🔥🔥 Joe Aribo is very brutal https://t.co/x9KUtG7uqG— LAURA (@TheLaurSaj) August 13, 2022
Meanwhile, another set of supporters claimed Aribo will finish only one season at Southampton because many teams will be baying for his services.
By the end of this season a top 3 team will want Joe Aribo. You heard it here first.. @J_Aribo19 @SouthamptonFC @premierleague #southamptonfc ☄️☄️☄️— Morg 🏴 (@180Morg) August 14, 2022
Joe aribo won't stay long at Southampton before moving up.— Amazon's Ghost (@GhostAmazon) August 13, 2022
This supporters feel the Super Eagle will be the key to help Southampton stay in the league while another felt Aribo was the best bargain of the transfer window.
Joe Aribo is KEY to us staying UP!— Danny (@SaintsDanSFC) August 13, 2022
Another huge positive… Joe Aribo. Mental that no-one else snapped him up for £6m before we did, and equally mental that he was benched yesterday after looking like our only bright spark last weekend. We’ve come to expect that style of management, but he absolutely has to play. https://t.co/9n0JeZ24FV— Luke Osman (@lukeosman_) August 14, 2022
I don't think it's even a debate to be honest with you but for me Joe Aribo is the bargain of the transfer window so far by far.— Danny (@SaintsDanSFC) August 14, 2022
He's probably worth 3× what we paid for him... This guy when played in his favourite position is unstoppable.
Aribo will hope to earn a starting role when Southampton travel to face Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.