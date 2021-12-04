Aribo scores as Rangers hit Dundee for three

Nigeria international Joe Aribo was on target as Rangers subdued Dundee 3-0 in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter.

Still basking in the euphoria of their 1-0 triumph over Hibernian last time out, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team put up an impressive performance to silence the visitors at the Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers started the game with great strength, with the first real opportunity falling the way of Zambia’s Fashion Sakala but he narrowly missed the target.

The hosts continued to threaten but could not get the much-needed goals as goalkeeper Adam Legzdins put up an impressive display in goal.

With nine minutes to the half-time break, Rangers took the well-deserved lead. After collecting a pass from Glen Kamara, the Nigeria international, Aribo danced his way along the 18-yard line and thanks to a deflection, the ball sailed into the net.

That was his fifth goal of the 2021-22 campaign in all the 16 Scottish top-flight matches he has featured in so far.

Morelos should have doubled the advantage when he was set up by Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi, albeit, goalkeeper Legzdins made a sharp save to deny him.

In the second half, Bronckhorst’s side continued to dominate, and that pressure paid off in the 55th minute as Ryan Sweeney turned Aribo’s ball past his own goalkeeper.

Victory was sealed in the 70th minute as Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos netted the third goal to the anguish of Dundee – who put up a lethargic display.

Despite being a thorn in the flesh of James McPake’s men, Aribo was subbed off for Juninho Bacuna with seven minutes left on the clock, while his compatriot Calvin Bassey was in action from start to finish alongside Fashion Sakala.

The duo of Leon Balogun and Nnamdi Ofoborh were not dressed for action due to contrasting degrees of injuries.

As a result of this massive win, Rangers remain at the summit of the Scottish elite division log having garnered 39 points from 16 matches.

Unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, they travel to third-placed Hearts for their next league fixture. Before that explosive fixture, they head for France for their Europa League fixture against Olympique Lyon on December 9.