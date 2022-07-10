Aribo reveals where he would love to play for Southampton and his European goal

The 25-year-old Super Eagle joined the Saints on a four-year deal and hopes to help the team qualify for European competitions

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed he would love to play 'just behind the striker' for his new club Southampton.

The versatile attacker joined the Saints from Scottish heavyweights Rangers on July 9. While with the Gers, the Super Eagle was deployed in several attacking positions.

The 25-year-old, who scored 26 goals in 149 appearances for the former team, further insists his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has high hopes for him.

"He [Hasenhuttl] asked me where I prefer to play most. I told him just behind the striker in a right-forward position," Aribo told the club's website after his unveiling.

"He said it's really good that I said that to him and not another position, so we have had a lot of chats about it. It's a nice feeling to know that the manager has high hopes for you."

Last season, Aribo played all the Europa League matches as his team went all the way to the final where they played Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. The Super Eagle scored for his team as both the regulation and extra time ended 1-1.

Frankfurt won the shootout 5-4 to break the hearts of Rangers.

"[My ambition] I'd say definitely pushing for Europe, that's a big one," the versatile attacker revealed.

"We want to do well as a club together, going on cup runs, pushing for semi-finals and finals, and having prizes to play for.

"It was a really nice feeling being out there, and the feeling of scoring in the final, but for me, it’s all about pushing as far as we can go – pushing together as a team and getting the best that we can get together."

Aribo says he is excited to have joined the Saints ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

"It's a good club, a good place to be, a family club. It’s exciting times here, I wanted to jump on board and get involved in it. I'm really excited to be involved in the journey and what’s to come for the club."