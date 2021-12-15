Aribo: Rangers to look into Nigerian star's contract situation - Van Bronckhorst

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is confident of extending the contract of midfielder Joe Aribo.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international is among the players, who are entering the last 18 months of their contracts at Ibrox Stadium and already several Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have been mentioned as possible destinations.

Aribo has been impressive for the Gers this season, managing to score six top-flight goals from 17 appearances.

Speaking ahead of Rangers’ home game against St. Johnstone on Wednesday, the former Arsenal defender remained confident of keeping the Super Eagle beyond his current contract.

While addressing the contract situation of Aribo and Ryan Kent, Van Bronckhorst told the media as quoted by The Herald. “If you play really well of course you have interest in your players.

“I want to have my players performing really well, when they do that with a club like Rangers then interest will come. But of course, we will look into the contracts as well.

“They [Aribo and Kent] are two important parts of the team and I’m very positive about them. I think the club is also very positive about them as well.

“Eventually when you’re both happy you can sign a new deal. We have to see in the coming months how we progress with them.”

In a recent interview, Van Bronckhorst stated Aribo was getting better and better as a player for the Scottish champions.

“[Joe] is very dynamic and we talk a lot with him and all of the midfielders about when to be available in the build-up and then when to be attacking the spaces the opponent leaves,” Van Bronckhorst said.

“So he is doing better and better, and it was a very important role he had today [Sunday] and, of course, with the goal he helped us all.”

Aribo alongside Nigeria defenders Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun will miss action for Rangers when the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Cameroon on January 9.

Nigeria are in Group D of the competition alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, and Sudan and they will face the Pharaohs in their opening match at Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11.