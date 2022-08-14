Aribo buzzing after goal helps Southampton-Leeds United draw in Premier League

The former Rangers attacker made his home debut for the Saints who had to come from two goals down to share the spoils

Nigeria international Joe Aribo is delighted to have come off the bench to help Southampton claim a point in the 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League game at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors scored twice courtesy of Rodrigo in the 46th and 60th minutes. Aribo halved the deficit in the 72nd minute after converting Adam Armstrong's assist before Kyle Walker-Peters scored the equaliser with nine minutes to go.

The Super Eagle is happy that he managed to make an impact with his weaker right foot and insisted he is still learning regarding his missed chance seconds after coming on.

"I am buzzing. I was able to leave my impact on the game," Aribo, who joined the Saints from Rangers, told BBC's Solent Sport.

"Surprised I got my first Premier League goal with my right foot. I thought I should have chested it and volleyed it but I keep learning."

The versatile attacker believes the comeback by the Saints was a statement about the team's ability.

"[Southampton’s comeback] just shows what we are capable of. It shows the spirit, and hunger in the group," Aribo concluded.

Meanwhile, Walker-Peters lauded the impact made by the new signings on Saturday in their home debut.

"Sekou [Mara] came on and got an assist and Joe [Aribo] came on and scored," the attacker told the club's website.

"The new guys have fitted in really well; I think as a group we’ve made it easy for them to settle in and that showed today."

The 25-year-old suggested the goal he scored was from training. He also thanked the fans for their impact.

"It was a great pass from Sekou! We caught eye contact for a split second and it was a great pass. Then I was happy I could finish it because I've been practising in training," Walker-Peters continued.

"We spoke about this all week; it’s a first game at home and we want to put in a display and get the fans behind us.

"When you have that support behind you it gives you that extra gear even when you think you’re knackered!

"When you hear people screaming your name and roaring behind you it does keep you going."

The next assignment for the Saints will be away to Leicester City.