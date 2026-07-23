Argentina international Thiago Almada is close to leaving Atletico Madrid during the current summer transfer window.

According to "AS newspaper", Flamengo have opened advanced talks to sign Almada, with Atletico chasing 27 million euros from the deal.

The Brazilian side have already agreed personal terms with the player, having been given the green light by Atletico to negotiate with his representatives.

Madrid signed Almada a year ago on the back of a standout season at Lyon, paying 20 million euros for 50% of his rights.

His first campaign in an Atletico shirt fell short of expectations. That prompted the club to start hunting for an exit even before the World Cup, wary of watching his market value slide further.

Mateo Alemany set the asking price at exactly what the club had paid to bring him in. Flamengo, who enjoy a strong relationship with Atletico, are determined to raise their offer.

Sources tell AS the deal could be wrapped up for a total sum approaching 27 million euros (30 million dollars). All that remains is agreeing on the payment structure, which should not stand in the way of completion.

Flamengo want back in the hunt for every trophy, and they are ready to spend big again this summer.

Lucas Paqueta made his historic return at the start of the year. Now it is Almada's turn, and he will put pen to a long-term contract running four seasons until 2030.

Journalist Raisa Simplicio reports that the player's representatives will fly to Rio de Janeiro at the end of this week to finalise the deal and grant the last wishes of coach Leonardo Jardim.