Lionel Messi bid farewell to the Argentina national team with a 3-0 win over Benin on an emotional night at the Monumental. On the sidelines of the match, Julián Camaño, the former assistant coach of the Tango side, revealed a lesser-known side of the Flea's personality during an interview with the Argentine network "TyC Sports": his skills at truco, a card game hugely popular in South America.

Camaño assisted coach Alejandro Sabella during his spell leading Argentina between 2011 and 2014. He spoke about his fondest memories with Messi and went into the details of those truco matches, the most famous card game in Argentina.

Read also

Messi's heir presents his credentials in the moment of farewell

Bayern Munich move to deny Real Madrid Olise: Los Blancos anticipate the outcome of negotiations

Next matches MIA Major League Soccer 19:30 DCU

Smiling, he said: "The truco matches we used to play, for me those are the best memories. We, with him (Messi), the best in the world."

One trait makes Messi a nightmare opponent at the table, Camaño revealed: "A terrible liar, and on top of that he rushes you. He rushes you. We wanted to play against the clock and he didn't want to. His watch costs 300 thousand dollars and ours costs 20, ha."

Messi or Maradona?

As a player, Camaño lined up alongside the legendary Diego Armando Maradona for the national team, and shared a few truco games with him too.

He didn't hesitate to settle the Maradona-Flea debate at the gaming table: "With Diego and with Diego's father, the father and Diego's father-in-law were both amazing. At the top, you cannot imagine how those two played truco. But at playing truco Messi is better, without any doubt, a big liar."



