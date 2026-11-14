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Argentina v Uruguay - International FriendlyGetty Images
Simone Gervasio
Translated by

Argentina flop in first match without Messi: Scaloni beaten by Uruguay, own goal from Roma’s Balerdi. Half-empty Bombonera, Walter Samuel bids farewell to the Albiceleste

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The new era for Argentina’s national team without Lionel Messi gets off to a bad start. At La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, half-empty for the occasion, the Albiceleste lose a friendly against Uruguay in Scaloni’s side’s first outing since Lionel Messi’s retirement from the Seleccion.

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The head coach had extended his contract until 2030, while his trusted assistant Walter Samuel had departed to embark on a coaching career of his own. Argentina were expected to make a better start, but stumbled immediately against rivals coached by former Inter player Forlan.

With the number 10 shirt left vacant by Messi and not assigned on this occasion, Scaloni chose a front three of Nico Paz, Julian Álvarez and Thiago Almada.

Here are the starting line-ups:

Argentina (4-3-3): Rulli; Montiel, Balerdi, Martínez, Medina; Mac Allister, Fernández, Palacios; Paz, Álvarez, Almada.

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Uruguay (4-2-3-1): Fiermarin; Varela, R. Araújo, Olivera, Piquerez; Torreira, Bentancur; Canobbio, De Arrascaeta, M. Araújo; Núñez.

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The match ended 1-2 after Maxi Araujo scored in the 53rd minute, following an unfortunate own goal from Leonardo Balerdi in the 48th. Julian Alvarez scored in the 73rd minute, but it was not enough. With Lautaro Martinez injured, Como's Paz and Roma's Balerdi played the full 90 minutes. Roma's Matias Soulé played the entire second half. Troilo, Perrone, Mastantuono, Simeone and Castro did not come on.

Written bySimone Gervasio

Napoletano a Milano, sono un giornalista professionista dal 2020. A calciomercato.com dal 2022, ho lavorato anche in tv e in radio. Seguo tanti, mai troppi sport, specialmente quelli americani e, come Pietro Sermonti, vorrei che il mio epitaffio fosse: “Non tirò mai in porta con un compagno piazzato meglio di lui”. Oltre al football nostrano e internazionale, mi occupo anche di cronaca, attualità e cultura pop perché “chi sa solo di calcio, non sa niente di calcio”.