Arendse: Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender plays down retirement talk

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse has denied the talk that he has retired from active football.

Arendse says he has not put an end to playing career

Has obtained a coaching badge

He was a successful player with the Brazilians

WHAT HAPPENED? Arendse, 38, left the Brazilians in 2020 after a glittering career with the Pretoria-based club.

Since then, he has trained for a Caf coaching course license and has insisted he has not yet retired from active football.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I haven’t officially retired as of yet because I can still feel like, when I was on a coaching course, we did our practical, and I was still busy on the field," opened up the former Engen Santos centre-back.

"I was still running, my body feels good. So I haven’t officially thrown in the towel as yet, but yeah, at the same time, I’m not sitting still as well. Getting the qualifications to plan my name as well.

"But in regards to coaching courses, officially, I’ve not retired yet. So yeah, if nothing comes up and then then I’ll probably look at different options, whether it’s going to the coaching thing to look for the opportunities out there, but I’m still active within football, right on the coaching side, so I’m just keeping myself busy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arendse is among the South African stars who recently trained as coaches alongside former Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele and former Kaizer Chiefs forward Bernard Parker.

Others who have attained Caf licenses are Vincent Kobola, Musa Nyatama, and Morgan Mamila.

Arendse had a successful 2012-2020 spell with Masandawana, where he won five league titles and was part of the 2016 Caf Champions League-winning squad under Pitso Mosimane.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARENDSE? After attaining coaching qualification with a Caf license, his fans will be keen to see where he launches his managerial career.

Being a successful player, critics and fans alike would want to see whether he will replicate his glittering playing career on the coaching arena.