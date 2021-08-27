Are these Mamelodi Sundowns' most important players?

The Brazilians square up to Golden Arrows in an MTN8 first leg semi-final encounter at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday

A somewhat ponderous start to the new season by Mamelodi Sundowns has perhaps served to highlight the importance of Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe and Gaston Sirino to the team.

By most club's standards, it's been a solid enough start for the Brazilians to the new season - a penalty shoot-out win over Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8, a 1-0 league win over AmaZulu and a 0-0 stalemate with Chippa United, also in the league.

But this is, however, the all-conquering Sundowns, and there is a feeling at the moment that they're stuttering a bit, not quite yet able to fire up all their engines and they have managed only one goal in the last 180 minutes of football.

While Chippa can be credited for a dogged defensive display, there was also a certain flatness about Downs, a lack of spark or creativity; co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi went as far as to lament the lack of dribbling from his side.

What was noticeable against Chippa was that when Gaston Sirino came on as a second-half substitute - he has not started yet this season as he makes his way back from injury - there was a marked upturn in the Brazilians' intensity.

That's because Sirino is skilful, likes to take players on and has a one-track mind to get forward and score or at least help create goals.





Any team that wants to challenge for silverware needs those kinds of players - game-breakers, risk-takers – such as Paul Pogba, Kevin De Bruyne, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Jack Grealish and the likes, players who can make something out of nothing.

Because while Peter Shalulile is an expert finisher, he needs service to thrive.

And it's therefore seemingly no coincidence that Sundowns are at present lacking a creative spark, at the same time Sirino, Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe have been out injured.



Zwane has long been recognised as one of Masandawana's most important players, while Maboe has also really stepped up over the last two seasons - like Zwane or Sirino, he has the pace and skill to eliminate opponents, giving his side a numerical advantage in attack.

Attacking midfielders such as Sibusiso Vilakazi, Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa and Grant Margeman, as well as striker Kermit Erasmus could and should be stepping up to fill the void.

But Vilakazi, Erasmus and Motupa have also had injury problems while Margeman and Domingo have not fully settled in yet.

It seems that despite the enormous strength in depth at Sundowns, Zwane, Maboe and Sirino are absolutely vital for the Pretoria club.



