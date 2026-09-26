Spanish physiotherapist Angel Villanueva had already warned of a higher injury risk eight days before the clash between France and Turkey, in which the Real Madrid superstar may have suffered a more serious problem, because of Mbappe's switch of kit supplier from Nike to the Swiss sports brand On. Even so, any direct link between the injury and Mbappe's new boots remains purely speculative at this stage.

"Any change in footwear (last, studs, stiffness, cushioning or weight) slightly alters biomechanics and the load on the feet, ankles, knees and muscle chains, temporarily increasing the risk of injury," Villanueva wrote in a post on X and warned: "It is a factor that should be taken into account and kept an eye on."

Mbappe was injured on Friday on his debut in the new boots, straight after his goal in the Equipe Tricolore's 1-0 win, suffering a knee injury. After a brief celebration, he grabbed the area and France's medical staff treated him as pain showed on his face. The striker came back on a short time later. But it lasted only a few minutes before Mbappe dropped to the ground and signalled he could not continue after all.

Shortly afterwards, the French federation TFF issued an initial diagnosis: "Kylian Mbappe injured his knee as he scored the winning goal. He has suffered a tendon injury and will return to Madrid for treatment." France coach Zinedine Zidane was also anything but optimistic and said: "Unfortunately, it does not look good."

Had Kylian Mbappe previously injured that knee?

On Saturday, Villanueva returned to his warning to Mbappe in several posts. "Of course the issue is much more complex, but I have always tried to explain it in a simple way," he wrote, adding: "On top of that, there were the incidents last season involving this very knee (injury in December) and the problems he has had since the game against Elche."

Earlier this year, Mbappe missed several matches because of that injury. There were also explosive reports from Spain and France around another enforced lay-off in the spring, claiming he had become the victim of a misdiagnosis. Los Blancos' medical team are said to have initially examined the wrong leg of the Frenchman, which led to a change of personnel in Real Madrid's medical department.

During that spell, Mbappe is said to have played numerous matches in pain, and there was also speculation in the papers about a cruciate ligament injury. In the end, Mbappe received treatment in Paris and returned for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City, then hit top form again in the weeks that followed.

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Kylian Mbappe no longer with Nike: how did the switch to On come about?

Now the much-discussed deal with On could carry some of the blame for Mbappe's injury. The surprising switch by the World Cup record goalscorer after 20 years with Nike was announced a few days ago. Mbappe will also become a global brand ambassador for the Swiss company, which was founded in 2010 and is known primarily for running shoes and sportswear.

Based in Zurich, the company also announced that France football legend Thierry Henry will in future serve as Director of Football. According to media reports, Henry had already been working behind the scenes for the company since 2025 and is said to have played a key role in convincing Mbappe to switch to On. Tennis legend Roger Federer has also been a co-owner since 2019.



