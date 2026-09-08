Al-Ahli's miserable run in the Saudi Roshn League goes on. A third defeat has now arrived, this time at the hands of Al-Qadsiah, who are chasing Al-Hilal at the top.

Al-Qadsiah beat Al-Ahli 3-2 today, Tuesday, at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders opened the scoring in the 14th minute, lashing a powerful strike from the edge of the box that Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could not keep out.

Right-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat doubled the lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, turning a low Bounou Bah cross into the net.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Reijnders then grabbed his second and his side's third in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, heading home a cross from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat.

English striker Ivan Toney dragged Al-Ahli back into it in the 63rd minute, heading in a cross from Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao for the first goal.

Toney struck again in the 82nd minute, latching onto a superb through ball from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat to race clear of goalkeeper Koen Casteels and slot home in style. It was not enough to force an equaliser.

This is Al-Ahli's third defeat of the season in the Roshn League, all coming in the last four rounds, following a 3-1 loss to Al-Khaleej and a 3-0 hammering by Al-Hilal.

The result leaves Al-Ahli stuck on 9 points from a possible 18, seventh in the table on goal difference ahead of Al-Khaleej, who have played one match fewer.

Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, roll on. A fifth win in the first six rounds lifts them to second on 15 points, behind leaders Al-Hilal only on goal difference.