Are Orlando Pirates stars respecting Ncikazi & Davids enough to compete against Mamelodi Sundowns? - Ndlovu

The retired striker claims local coaches are not always accorded respect and he fears the same could be happening at Bucs

Former Moroka Swallows' striker Sandile Ndlovu has questioned whether the Orlando Pirates players respect their local coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids enough to compete against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ncikazi and Davids have been acting as caretaker coaches since Josef Zinnbauer was dismissed by the Soweto giants and Ndlovu fears the duo are not respected enough.

What Ndlovu said?

"I'm not sure with those new signings, if they will compete against Sundowns because in South Africa we have a big challenge of not respecting local coaches. I know I was a player," Ndlovu told Soccer Laduma.

"They can have the best squad, but the big question is whether these superstars can respect coach [Mandla] Ncikazi and coach [Fadlu] Davids. That's a question we need to ask and if I'm right, then it will be hard for Pirates to do well this season."

The new signings for Bucs include Bandile Shandu, Kwame Peprah, Olisah Ndah, Kwanda Mngonyama, and Goodman Mosele.

The former Maritzburg United star added that the squad has enough quality but it all boils down to the coaching staff to ensure good performances are registered.

"Orlando Pirates have players and, honestly, they didn't need any changes, but I'm happy for players like Bandile Shandu. I hope he will do justice to the belief in him, it is now about the coaches to succeed," Ndlovu added.

Before the international break, Pirates were faced with a deep injury crisis as Thembinkosi Lorch, Innocent Maela, Ben Motshwari and Zakhele Lepasa were battling fitness issues.

Bucs were eliminated by Swallows in the MTN8 quarter-final before they drew 2-2 against Stellenbosch and recorded a 0-0 draw against Marumo Gallants in Premier Soccer League games.

In an earlier interview, Ncikazi claimed his players desperately needed the international break specifically because of the injuries they are suffering.

"If there is one team that needs this break, it is Orlando Pirates in terms of injuries," the tactician said.

"I’m sure that when we come back, maybe one or two players will also be back to strengthen the team and have more options."