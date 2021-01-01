Are Orlando Pirates ready to take it to the next level this week?

The biggest challenge the Buccaneers have is the injuries they've had to their forwards including Mhango, Mabasa, Lepasa and Lorch

Orlando Pirates have the opportunity to turn what has been a good season into a great season and the next few days could potentially determine which way they go.

In what is coach Josef Zinnbauer’s first full season in charge (he arrived four months into the 2019/ 20 campaign), Pirates have already tasted success - they won the MTN8 trophy in December 2020, which ended the club's six year trophy drought.

And while there have been times this season when Bucs struggled for rhythm and were not entirely at their best (their cause has also been affected by injuries), it's worth noting that they have lost only three of the 30 matches in the entire season in all competitions (against Sundowns, Arrows and Black Leopards in the league).

Two crunch encounters in five days

With a big week ahead, there should be an upbeat mood in the Sea Robbers camp as they are unbeaten in their last nine games.

First up for Bucs this week is a tough Caf Confederation Cup match against Nigerian outfit Enyimba at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening (6 pm kickoff). Enyimba are not quite the force they were near the start of the century when they won back-to-back Champions League trophies, but will still provide a big test for Pirates.

The Soweto team showed just last week, with a 0-0 draw against one of the top sides on the African continent (based on performances in the Confederation Cup and Champions League over the past few seasons), ES Setif, that they are up for the fight.

Zinnbauer's men cannot however rely on draws, and playing at home against Enyimba, a victory has to be the goal. If they can achieve that, their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals will be boosted (although there would still be four games to play in the group), and the team can start to build some real momentum as we head into the final couple of months of the season.

Victory over the Nigerian side on Wednesday would set Pirates up nicely for the game on Sunday which most South African soccer fans are gearing up for - the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

A treble is not out of the question, although Sundowns will make it hard

Chiefs are currently on the ropes and are there for the taking. Pirates have already beaten their bitter rivals three times this season and while the form book is often irrelevant in a derby, Bucs will be favourites on Sunday and should be disappointed if they can't take all three points.

They are currently only four points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, although the Tshwane side has played three matches less.

And so while a league title seems a little bit of a stretch, Pirates are still in the Nedbank Cup. It's again Sundowns though who are standing in their way - the Buccaneers face Masandawana in a rescheduled quarter-final match on April 15. Win that, and they'll play TTM in the semis.

So there's lots of work to be done, but if Bucs can find some momentum, starting this week, and also overcome some injury issues, they could well still add another trophy to their season's haul.