Are Orlando Pirates making same mistake as Mamelodi Sundowns with Mako-Monyane roles?

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has hinted that Thabiso Monyane may not be ready to play regularly and that is why he opts for Paseka Mako.

Riveiro explained why he opts for Mako at right-back

Pirates coach feels Monyane is not ready for regular action

Spanish tactician has been criticised over the decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Riveiro has been deploying the left-footed Mako at right-back at the expense of Monyane, who has been in and out of the team, akin to Mamelodi Sundowns’ Thapelo Morena and Aubrey Modiba.

The decision has not always produced results, with the defender struggling in an unfamiliar position as witnessed last weekend when he constantly lost his markers during Pirates’ Nedbank Cup win against lower league side Venda Football Academy.

It was after Monyane came in at right-back and Pako moved to the left that Pirates had balance and started attacking with fluidity, making observers conclude that Riveiro may be making the same mistakes that Rhulani Mokwena is making at Sundowns.

Sundowns have persisted with Morena and Modiba at left-back, despite their shortcomings in that position. While it might be tactical or injury-enforced at times, Riveiro seems to be stretching his luck even if he feels 22-year-old Monyane is still not ready to play regularly.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think he’s not the first time in football history that a left-sided player plays right-back, I’m not innovating – and yeah obviously, he [Mako] can give us different strengths, Thabiso was playing a lot earlier in the season when we played with wing-backs,” said Riveiro as per iDiski Times.

“Thabiso and Hotto were there in positions in most games, [Bandile] Shandu then came in after injury as well. Now we’re playing in a different shape and we trying to find the players who can help us the best in every role.

“There are moments Monayne comes back from injury, it takes time sometimes to get the proper rhythm, be prepared, go full [90 minutes] and he’s a very important player for us and he will be in future a very important player for us.

“But it’s the same like I said about the youngsters before, we need to play the players when we feel that they 100 percent ready to play, fighting for minutes and not just throwing them on the field and see what happens,

“That’s what we try to do and Thabiso is doing well and in the last game when we changed our shape again, his contribution on the right was crucial for us in order to open the field, to be vertical, and threaten in lateral corridors and you will see Thabiso on the field in the future.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have alternated between a back four and three centre-backs this season, with Deon Hotto and Mako used wide either as full-backs or wing-backs.

The Soweto giants look more solid with the two in the wing-back roles where they have fewer defensive responsibilities, and Riveiro may have to rethink if he opts for a back four as witnessed last weekend.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates have a tough home fixture against SuperSport United on Saturday, with the outcome of the match set to have a bearing on whether they will secure continental football.