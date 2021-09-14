Are Orlando Pirates coaches Davids and Ncikazi here to stay?

The pair took charge as co-coaches back in August after previous head coach Josef Zinnbauer quit after a defeat to Swallows in the MTN8 quarter-finals

It is starting to look increasingly likely that Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi will remain in charge of Orlando Pirates for the remainder of the season and possibly even beyond.

Since Josef Zinnbauer's surprise departure, the Pirates hierarchy or certainly the communication department has been very quiet on the situation - there has been no clarity as to whether the club is looking for a replacement head coach, or whether Ncikazi and Davids are going to be given the job full-time.

If indeed Bucs had been planning in bringing in a new man, the recently-completed international break would have been an ideal time to do it.

That didn't happen and with Davids and Ncikazi racking up a win over the weekend against Swallows which takes Pirates to third spot on the standings, their chances of staying on for the near future and beyond seem to be increasing.

Looking at Sundowns?

Mamelodi Sundowns have two head or co-coaches in Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, as well as a very senior assistant coach in Steve Komphela. From what we've seen over the last year, the chemistry has been great and on-the-field success has followed.

Even though the Buccaneers were not at their best versus Swallows, there were joyous celebrations from the two coaches on the sidelines – it seems Davids and Ncikazi are a good fit, and that energy will transcend to the squad.

Familiar faces

While big-name coaches from overseas can bring prestige and sometimes new methodologies of coaching, a lot can also be said for man-management and for having a bunch of happy players who understand clearly what is wanted of them.

Former coach Josef Zinnbauer's English wasn't bad, but there was a bit of a running joke in the Bucs camp that the players at times struggled to understand the German's elaborate instructions.

With Ncikazi and Davids that won't be the case, being South Africans with decades of experience as both players and coaches, they know well the culture of local players and how best to communicate with and to motivate them.

Not only that - there's a large ex-Maritzburg United contingent in the Bucs squad - five players in total - Richard Ofori, Fortune Makaringe, Bandile Shandu, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Kwanda Mngonyama, who also previously worked with Davids, and in one or two cases with Ncikazi too.

That familiarity can potentially help build a tight squad, and when there’s unity amongst the players and the coaches, the chances of success naturally increase.

To bring a new coach in now could take the Sea Robbers back to square one as he acclimatizes himself with both the club and the PSL and with no clear favourites in terms of local, available coaches, Ncikazi and Davids remaining in charge makes sense.