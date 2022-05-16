Are Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk injured? Will Liverpool superstars be fit for Premier League title run-in & Champions League final?

Liverpool are Carabao Cup and FA Cup winners for 2022, with Chelsea edged out on penalties to claim both of those trophies, but the Reds are sweating on the fitness of key men such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk ahead of crucial fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League.

The men from Merseyside could get their hands on two more pieces of silverware down those avenues, with a historic quadruple still on the cards, but their plans are being disrupted slightly by untimely knocks.

With that in mind, heading towards domestic clashes with Southampton and Wolves, and a heavyweight European showdown with Real Madrid, will Salah and Van Dijk be ready? GOAL takes a look…

Are Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk injured for Liverpool?

The Reds claimed FA Cup honours for the first time since 2006 in their last outing, but another memorable success at Wembley Stadium came at a cost.

Egyptian superstar Salah lasted just 33 minutes against Chelsea before he had to be replaced by Diogo Jota, with Liverpool’s 30-goal top scorer nursing a groin complaint.

The decision to take him off was said to have been precautionary, with a competitive character willing to play on, but he was not the only superstar to give Klopp an injury headache.

Prior to extra-time getting underway, Van Dijk made way for fellow centre-half Joel Matip.

The commanding Dutch defender was struggling with a knee problem that prevented him from seeing out the closing stages of another epic shootout victory over Chelsea.

Van Dijk said afterwards: “I felt [it] in the first half when I did a sprint in the channel.

“I played 20 minutes, or something like that, with a little twinge behind the knee. I played on but, in the end, I can't risk it for the team and I need to trust Joel. We're going to check it out. Hopefully, it will be fine.”

Will Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk be fit for the Premier League title run-in & Champions League final?

Liverpool will be back in action on Tuesday when taking in a trip to Southampton.

Klopp has admitted that Van Dijk is unlikely to line up against his former club at St Mary’s, while no risks will be taken on Salah.

The German said: “The next game is on Tuesday and that’s obviously pretty quick. No, I think they both will be fine, but not… maybe… (on Tuesday).”

The Reds boss added when asked for a further fitness update the day before heading to the south coast: “This process is not finished yet because we only played the 120 minutes two days ago.

“We have a lot of decisions. We will line up a team with only one reason. To try and win the game at Southampton.”

Liverpool will bring the curtain down on their 2021-22 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on Sunday, with it yet to be determined who will figure in that fixture or whether a top-flight title will still be on the line – with Manchester City holding the upper hand there.

A Champions League final reunion with La Liga giants Real Madrid will be taken in on May 28.

Van Dijk has offered no indication as to whether he expects to make that contest, but Salah is confident that he will be ready to face a side that dashed his dreams on a continental stage once before back in 2018.

When walking out of Wembley after the FA Cup final, Salah said he was feeling “good” and when quizzed on whether he expects to be ready for another final showdown at Stade de France in a matter of weeks, he replied: “Of course.”

Scotland international left-back Andy Robertson was also forced off for Liverpool against Chelsea, but should be fine after only suffering with cramp, while Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is working his way back from a thigh problem.

Klopp said of him heading into a meeting with the Saints: “Progressing very well but won't be involved tomorrow.”