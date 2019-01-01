Are Mamelodi Sundowns still on course for a third successive PSL title?

Goal takes a look at the Brazilians' progress this season compared to the previous campaign when they came from nowhere to beat Pirates to the title

have built a reputation for being slow starters in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Having finished the previous term with 59 points from 30 matches, the Brazilians’ start to the current season has not been their best.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops have accumulated 18 points out of nine league matches and they trail log leaders, , by 10 points ahead of their match against on Sunday.

Although Amakhosi have already played 11 matches, the reigning PSL champions are stuttering as they have managed to secure five wins, three draws and suffered a single defeat which came against coach Ernst Middendorp’s men.

Points Collected Last Season

Taking a glance at their progress in the previous campaign after 10 league matches, the Chloorkop-based outfit was in fine form, the statistics suggest.

Sundowns managed to beat Golden Arrows, , and as they were on course to defend their league title.

On the contrary, they were held by the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, , , Bloemfontein , and .

Based on the four wins and six draws, they grabbed 12 points from the victories and six out of the draws, thus totalling 18 points from 10 matches.

A look at this term, they have 18 points from nine and that would indicate they are still on track in as far as their target and program is concerned, considering the fact that they have played two matches less than leaders Amakhosi.

On the other hand, the former African champions were successful in preserving their unbeaten run last season until their 16th match as they lost at home to Usuthu via a 2-0 scoreline in January this year.

Despite having a good run so far, ‘Jingles’ would be concerned to see his men suffering a 2-0 loss at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Goals Scored Last Season

Despite netting 11 goals this season and letting in seven, the statistics suggest the Tshwane giants were marginally better in the 2018/19 campaign as they conceded just six at this stage of the season.

The Masandawana defence conceded six goals in their games against Amakhosi, AmaZulu, the Clever Boys as well as against the now-relegated Ea Lla Koto.

Coming to the goals scored, the nine-time PSL champions found the back of the net 12 times last season compared to the 11 strikes they have managed in the current season.

As they now look to face off against Steve Komphela’s Abafana Bes’thende on Sunday, the Brazilians will target nothing but three points to ensure their ambition of lifting their 10th PSL crown is realised.

Although it will not be an easy assignment as they come from a dull draw against the bottom-placed FC on Wednesday night, a win will elevate them to 21 points on the log table.

That will come as good news to the former African Coach of the Year and reigning PSL Manager of the Season..

Congested Schedule

As Mosimane would always say they are an ambitious club, Sundowns are through to the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup and will meet Komphela's troops and that assignment has added another fixture on their already tight schedule.

On the other hand, they are set to resume their Caf campaign soon in their quest to qualify for the knockout stages. They will be at home to Petro Luanda on November 29 soon after playing the TKO Cup semi-finals.

Coming back to their playing personnel, Masandawana have bolstered their squad with the arrival of Mauricio Affonso and Tokelo Rantie upfront, but they have been hit by injuries to some important members of the squad.

Players such as midfielders Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino, as well as defender Ricardo Nascimento's long-term injuries are a thorn in the side of the normally tactically astute manager.

Considering the challenges Sundowns face as the season progresses, it remains to be seen if they can manage with the load and give log leaders Amakhosi a good run for their money this season.

They are already 10 points behind Chiefs who appear to be running away with the crown at this stage, but that could be reduced back to seven if Sundowns beat Golden Arrows.