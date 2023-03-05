Are Mailula-fuelled Mamelodi Sundowns a one-man team?

Mamelodi Sundowns again had to rely on wonderkid Cassius Mailula in order to ignite against Stellenbosch.

Cassius Mailula was again Mamelodi Sundowns’ star man on Sunday as he came off the bench to ignite the reigning PSL champions in their top flight bout against Stellenbosch FC.

It wasn’t a successful day for Sundowns, as they were held 1-1, meaning an end to their record-breaking domestic winning streak.

However, things could have been even worse, with the reigning PSL champions struggling to ignite for much of the match, before Rhulani Mokwena turned to Mailula from the bench.

Of course, there are talented options in this Sundowns side—they boast a wealth of options that would be the envy of any of their domestic rivals—but it was striking how disjointed and short of inspiration they looked until Mailula was introduced.

Indeed, had the 21-year-old not arrived from the bench, it was hard to see where any Sundowns goal would have come from.

Haashim Domingo looked rusty, failing to take a decent chance that fell his way, Neo Maema wasn’t effective with his passing, and Thapelo Morena struggled to impose himself.

Peter Shalulile, the hat-trick hero in midweek, struggled to find space and failed to influence proceedings before they turned to Mailula.

The Namibian isn’t that kind of player, one who can necessarily create nothing out of something, but it was striking how he struggled to offer any danger until his sidekick was thrown into the fray.

Mailula brought the kind of movement that creates opening and opportunities and gets the best out of the likes of Maema. Without him, Sundowns looked static and lacking invention, while last week's allegations regarding some of the squad's more senior heads raise questions about the club's would-be experienced operators.

The youngster’s goal was yet further evidence of his excellent goal-poaching, as he reacted quickest as Stellies struggled to clear their lines from a free kick, and it’s clear that Sundowns upped their game—and looked more adventurous—when his threat was introduced.

This was his eighth goal of the season, and while he’s lucky that he’s learning his trade and taking his first steps in the PSL as part of an all-time excellent South African team, Mailula is proving that he’s already become an essential part of this Downs XI.

Indeed, Mokwena will surely think twice about leaving the 21-year-old on the bench again, following his outstanding impact—and how poor Sundowns looked without him—on Sunday.

Of course, Sundowns have talent beyond Mailula, but it’s hard to argue that—even this early in his career—he’s already one of the Brazilians’ key men, and the difference between taking points or not.