Are Kaizer Chiefs players letting Zwane down? 'Coach trying his best, need better players' - Shongwe

Kaizer Chiefs legend Abel Shongwe believes Arthur Zwane is the right coach for Amakhosi but has questioned the quality of players at his disposal.

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold this season in all domestic competitions.

Zwane was appointed Amakhosi head coach at the beginning of the season.

However, things have not gone according to plan owing to the club's inconsistencies, which have seen them lose seven out of 19 league games and only have eight wins.

The Glamour Boys legend Shongwe believes the problem is not with Zwane but with players and has asked the management to sign better ones in the next transfer window.

WHAT HE SAID: "Kaizer Chiefs are not bad at the moment and I can see that Arthur [Zwane] is trying to get the best out of the club," Shongwe said as quoted by Kick Off.

"I am just appealing to everyone to give the coach the support that he needs and I am happy with what the chairman is doing to help the guy.

"I am happy with what the management is doing to help the coach. Kaizer Chiefs are not a small team and that is why we would love to see the club winning trophies."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Apart from bringing on board quality players, fans have been asked to rally behind the coach and the team at large.

"We brought cups to Kaizer Chiefs and that is what the club has always been known for. We are looking at the current generation of players with the hope that they will bring Cups to the club," Shongwe added.

"Let [the management] help Arthur [Zwane] by bringing good players to the club so that Chiefs could be an even better team.

"I am appealing to the supporters to get fully behind the coach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Realistically, Chiefs are out of the Premier Soccer League title race since they are 27 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played two games more.

Amakhosi are, however, targeting a top-two finish to qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.

After missing out on the MTN8, Amakhosi are hopeful of winning the Nedbank Cup to end their seven-year trophy drought.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs play Golden Arrows on Sunday going for nothing less than three points to boost their chances of finishing behind Downs.

They are riding high in confidence after defeating Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup on Friday.