Are Kaizer Chiefs planning to extend trophy drought for Caf Champions League football? - Sheppard explains

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has suggested that they are willing to sacrifice the Nedbank Cup for Caf Champions League football.

Chiefs are chasing Caf CL qualification

Amakhosi are also in race for Nedbank Cup

Dillon explains why Chiefs need Caf CL football

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs are aiming at ending their eight-year trophy drought by winning the annual domestic Cup.

Amakhosi are also in the race for the Caf Champions League spot next season.

While Dillon states that the Glamour Boys need silverware, the Arthur Zwane deputy underlines the importance of making it back to Africa's elite club competition.

WHAT HE SAID: "Once you have had a taste of the Champions League in Africa. Going all the way to the final as we did and have that experience, our talk has always been Champions League," Dillon said as quoted by Far Post.

"It has to be the top competition and like you say this club deserves to be there. With the stature of the club and its history; it is our job [to qualify for the Champions League].

"That is the space we need to be talking in. Yes, this cup [Nedbank Cup] gives us an opportunity to play in the Confederations Cup.

"But to be honest with you, we want to be in that Champions League spot. Because like I said once you’ve had a taste of that. And the experience of that I think it’s the only place you want to be."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The last time Chiefs were in Caf Champions League was way back in the 2020/21 season when they went all the way to the final but lost 3-0 against Al Ahly.

In the ongoing campaign, Amakhosi can only make it to the coveted competition by finishing in the top two positions on the PSL table. However, SuperSport United - who are second on the table, Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay are also in the race to finish behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Backpage

Chiefs are in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup and are desperate to win the competition to end their extended run without a trophy.

WHAT NEXT: On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs will play Casric Stars at the FNB Stadium, targeting a place in the quarters.