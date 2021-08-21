Are Kaizer Chiefs genuine title contenders?

Amakhosi kick off their 2021/22 league campaign on Sunday afternoon when they take on TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium

There appears to be a lot more optimism going into new season for Kaizer Chiefs compared to the same time last season.

Spare a thought for Gavin Hunt, who now has the unenviable job of trying to make things work at the most unstable club in terms of a coach's position, Chippa United.

Unlike current Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter, Hunt was not able to invigorate his Amakhosi squad with new signings, as a result of the club's Fifa transfer ban.

He also inherited a side battered and bruised having lost the league title in such dramatic circumstances, in a Covid-19 delayed season, to Mamelodi Sundowns.

It seemed mainly a case of bad timing for Hunt, one of the PSL's most successful ever coaches.

And ever since Hunt left, a couple of weeks before the end of last season, Chiefs have appeared to be on an upward trajectory.

First there was the top eight finish and then, of course, there was their run all the way to the Caf Champions League final after Hunt had taken them as far as the quarter-finals.

The win over Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup was another morale-booster, and even in the MTN8 penalty shoot-out defeat to Sundowns, there were a lot of positives Chiefs were able to take from the game after they had shown great character to bounce back from 2-0 down.

The Soweto giants have enjoyed probably their best off-season for transfer business in a long time and have made what appear to be some excellent signings, especially Keagan Dolly, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Cole Alexander, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sifiso Hlanti and Sibusiso Mabaliso.

For starters those players bring some serious talent, as well as energy, enthusiasm and match-winning capabilities. And what they don't have is the memories some of their teammates may still be carrying in terms of how they lost out so agonizingly in the league title race the season before last.

And when one combines a team comprising of enough players in a positive frame of mind with a coach like Baxter who knows what it takes to win league titles with Chiefs - he did it twice in three seasons during his last spell - there is every reason to believe the Glamour Boys can push Sundowns all the way, and that with a bit of luck that they could win the title.

Certainly, the talent is there and if Baxter can revive a couple of players who have been flagging in recent seasons, Amakhosi do have a strong group of players with the potential to win silverware.