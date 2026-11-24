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Looking ahead to the January transfer window, Juventus have a clear aim: sign an out-and-out centre-forward for Luciano Spalletti. Right now, though, the numbers suggest that one of their two current centre-forwards, Nick Woltemade, is indispensable to the team's performances.

The German striker arrived on loan on the final day of the transfer window. When he plays, Juventus perform better and pose a greater threat in attack. According to Tuttosport, Newcastle are open to a discounted permanent deal at the end of the season.

THE NUMBERS: Has Woltemade really become the player who makes the difference? Juventus have won or drawn every time the 2002-born striker has started: five wins in seven games, plus draws against Fiorentina and Rennes. Without him in the starting line-up, they have won only twice. Their most recent victory came after he entered the match in the second half.

Figures reported by Tuttosport show that Juventus average a goal every 38 minutes with Woltemade on the pitch, compared with one every 111 minutes without him. They create 1.5 "big chances" per game, compared with 0.4 without him, and produce at least 17.5 shots on target, compared with 13. Their average expected goals figure is 1.8 with him and 1.1 without.

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HELPING HIS TEAM-MATES: Woltemade may not be the physical centre-forward Spalletti wants, despite having the build for it. But he takes pressure off his team-mates and makes them more dangerous. The German regularly occupies at least one opposition centre-back, opening space for Kolo Muani or the wide players to run into. He spots runs in behind and provides lay-offs and assists. Despite his well-known difficulties in the air, he also draws attention at set-pieces, leaving his team-mates with less demanding marking.

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THE DEAL: Woltemade arrived in Turin on the final day of the summer transfer window, on a loan costing €3.6 million, with a further €500,000 possible in bonuses. The temporary move was not especially costly, but as things stand, it offers no basis for longer-term plans.

This was the statement issued on 1 September: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Newcastle United FC for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2027, of the registration rights of player Nick Woltemade for a fee of €2.8 million, plus additional costs of €0.8 million. This fee may increase by no more than €0.5 million during the term of the player's contract, subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives".

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NEWCASTLE OPEN TO A DISCOUNTED PERMANENT DEAL: Nothing is certain yet. Newcastle have been considering the future of the German striker, who arrived in the Premier League from Stuttgart for around €75 million in the summer of 2025. A year and a half later, the English club are considering parting ways with him permanently at the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport, Newcastle have already told Juventus that, although no option to buy was agreed in the summer, they can begin talks now over a permanent deal for Woltemade. Juventus would not be exercising a purchase option. Instead, they could negotiate a transfer at a discounted price far more affordable for the Italian club.



Juventus will assess the rest of the season for both the "Giant of Bremen", now a social media favourite and a meme, and Spalletti. Only if Juventus qualify for the Champions League will they have room for a major recruitment drive without selling players.