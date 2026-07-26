According to matching reports from, among others, L'Equipe and Fabrizio Romano, Barcola will not extend his contract at PSG, which runs until 2028. The Champions League winners wanted to hand the 23-year-old a new deal, but after several months of consideration, Barcola has now decided to reject PSG's offer.

His sporting situation in Paris is said to be the main reason. Barcola is part of coach Luis Enrique's wider group of regulars and often starts. In the biggest matches recently, though, he has usually been limited to a substitute role. In the last Champions League campaign, Barcola started on the bench in both semi-final matches against Bayern Munich as well as in the final against Arsenal, and only came on as a substitute. Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were preferred on the wings.

That means Barcola would probably like to join a new club this summer. Whether a transfer happens is still likely to remain unclear for some time and depends on several unresolved questions.

Could Bayern Munich make a move for PSG star Bradley Barcola?

Reports suggest Barcola is not short of high-profile suitors. L'Equipe names Bayern Munich among them, who have repeatedly been linked with the France international. Bild recently reported the same, while adding one caveat: concrete efforts from Bayern would only be realistic if an attacking star were to leave the German record champions.





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Michael Olise is reportedly flirting with Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants apparently see Barcola's compatriot as their top target. A sale of Olise this summer is very unlikely, however, as Bayern's bosses have already declared the 24-year-old unsellable on several occasions.

Meanwhile, another Bayern attacker, Luis Diaz, is also the subject of transfer rumours, with Al-Hilal said to be tempting the Colombian with an astronomical salary. Even in Diaz's case, however, Bayern are not really expected to let him go.

Liverpool and co: Bradley Barcola apparently primarily in demand in the Premier League

That means the transfer speculation around Barcola is likely to centre mainly on the Premier League. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all said to be making enquiries, with the Frenchman apparently a major topic above all at the Reds. Liverpool have already signed an attacking player this summer in Victor Munoz, who arrived from Osasuna. With Mohamed Salah's departure in mind, though, the English club are still looking for a genuine top-class option on the wings. With his enormous pace and dribbling ability, Barcola would fit that category.

Whether any of the English giants would be prepared to meet PSG's asking price is another question entirely. The French champions are said to be demanding a hefty €150 million for Barcola. In theory, the winger could therefore stay in Paris for another season and become available more cheaply in 2027, one year before the end of his contract.





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One other domino in the market could yet provide fresh momentum in the Barcola case, or not. According to reports, PSG have an agreement with Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, but the Ivorian is now also said to be very far along with Real Madrid, while Manchester City are apparently also tempting him.

Leaving PSG? Bradley Barcola and the decisive domino Yan Diomande

If PSG convince Leipzig, who are actually not willing to sell, to agree to a sale and land Diomande, that would play into Barcola's desire to leave. Paris would still have enough depth in attack and would also be more likely to focus on generating transfer income this summer. If PSG do not sign Diomande and also do not bring in another winger, a Barcola departure would of course become more difficult. Paris still want to keep Barcola and certainly will not let go of a player who has often started recently and was still able to add something as a substitute in important matches all that easily.

Barcola moved to the French capital from Olympique Lyon in 2023 for a fee of €45 million. Since then, he has regularly alternated between the starting line-up and the role of first substitute, and last season he recorded 13 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. At the World Cup, he also recently switched between starter and super-sub for the France national team, often impressing in the process. In eight tournament appearances for the World Cup fourth-placed side, Barcola scored three goals and provided one assist.