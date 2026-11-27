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The story between Milan and Archie Brown may yet take another unexpected turn. After nearly agreeing a deal in the summer of 2025, the Italian club and the English full-back could cross paths again in the near future.

Since joining Fenerbahce, the 24-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising players in a position where Amorim's side are looking for a solution in the transfer market. According to Fabrizio Romano, Brown could be available at an affordable price. His contract contains a €23 million release clause that can be activated in either the winter or summer transfer window.

Several clubs have already enquired about Brown, who was born in 2002. Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea have made initial enquiries, as have Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Fenerbahce have reportedly rejected a £13 million offer from Nottingham Forest. Milan are also said to have entered the picture, hoping to complete a deal that fell through a year and a half ago.

In the summer of 2025, the player from Birmingham, fresh from his breakthrough at Gent, became a prominent name in the transfer market. His move to Milan appeared settled before a U-turn saw the Turkish club swoop in and sign him for around €8 million, handing him a contract until 2028 with an option for another year.

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Milan were even mocked in the social media video announcing Brown at Mourinho's then-club. Furlani and Tare rated Brown highly and kept trying to bring him to Milan. They even tried to keep him at the airport by sending a private plane, but the player's wishes ultimately took him to Istanbul.

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"The deal with Milan was practically done. I was ready to leave. But then, during the night, I received a call from the Fenerbahce president. Everything changed. The passion he showed, his vision... made the decision easy. I knew I had to come to Fener," the Englishman said.

It was a blow for Milan, who had seen him as Theo Hernandez's successor. That position remains unfilled: Amorim has shown little faith in Bartesaghi and Estupinan has struggled since arriving that summer from Brighton for €17 million plus €2 million in bonuses.

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Brown's year and a half in Turkey has underlined his quality, with his valuation rising to €18 million. This season, he has made 17 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists. A mainstay of Fenerbahce, he has started every Champions League game and contributed two goals and an assist, scoring against Roma and Liverpool and playing a decisive role in Fenerbahce's resurgence. After a difficult start, they have climbed to 16th in the Champions League league phase standings.