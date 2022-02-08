Arbitrator appointed between Kaizer Chiefs and PSL

Independent arbitrator Advocate Nassir Cassim is set to hear Kaizer Chiefs’ case on the non-fulfilment of their two Premier Soccer League fixtures.

Chiefs and the PSL agreed to have Advocate Cassim handle the matter which will be heard on Wednesday.

This comes after Amakhosi failed to honour their league fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in December.

Amakhosi had requested to have the games postponed as they argued they could not raise a team after Covid-19 ravaged their camp.

But after the PSL turned down Chiefs’ request, the Soweto giants approached Safa while they want to play those games at a later date.

“Advocate Cassim has been appointed to do the matter between Chiefs and PSL and it will be heard on February 9. Both parties have agreed on Cassim and it's all systems go now,” confirmed Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe as per Sowetan Live.

The league had already charged Chiefs but could not proceed with a hearing since Amakhosi had gone to Safa.

Now, the PSL disciplinary committee is set to reconvene to deal with the issue on February 25, “depending on the outcome of the arbitration,” according to the league’s prosecutor Zola Majavu.

“It may well be that the matter may not proceed in the current format. Should the arbitration be finalised before then, the prosecutor was directed to communicate with the DC members as to the next intended course of action, mindful of the fact that no one at this stage knows what the outcome of that referral to the arbitration may be.”

The matter is treated as urgent as it could have a bearing on the PSL title race.

If everything goes against Amakhosi, they would lose six points, while Cape Town City and Arrows would be awarded three points each on a 3-0 scoreline.

That would dent Amakhosi’s chances of at least securing a Caf Champions League spot for next season.