'Anything is possible for PWD Bamenda' - Pagou looks to mastermind Kaizer Chiefs downfall

The Abakwa Boys believe they can overturn a 1-0 deficit against Amakhosi with a place in the first round at stake

PWD Bamenda head coach David Pagou is optimistic his side can avenge their recent defeat to .

The two teams are set to meet again in the Caf preliminary round second-leg match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Bamenda will be seeking vengeance after succumbing to a 1-0 loss to Amakhosi in the first-leg encounter at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in over the weekend.

More teams

Pagou feels his charges can learn from the defeat to the Soweto giants, who scored the only goal of the match through Erick Mathoho in the 86th minute.

"We saw here that the boys could score. There was the possibility of [us] scoring. The South Africans scored a goal against the run of play at an unexpected time due to a lack of concentration of my players," Pagou said on Lindomp Table Sport.

"I think they have realized that there is no difference. That it's a football game and that we can be equal on the field and that even if we are not the same in terms of organization, financially, infrastructure, on the field we can be equal because it is 11 men who compete and the best wins.

"Whoever develops better, who has more experience, determination wins the match by doing the right thing. Because only determination is not enough, you can have it and put the foot down, or the outside when you don't have to," he continued.

"You must have all the values ​​mentioned. I believe that anything is possible for us. We conceded a goal here, we have a disadvantage for the return because the opponent scored here. We are going to play our last chance to the maximum. If it's 10, 20 or 30% we will play them hard."

Article continues below

The experienced tactician, who has also coached Eding Sport FC, Apejes and FC Yaounde II in Cameroon, explained that his charges will not be under pressure when they face Amakhosi.

"They realized that our backs were against the wall. The return leg is the only alternative we have. We will have to score a goal there and try to put in a second when the opportunity arises. It is in this spirit that we have when preparing for this match, calmly, without any pressure," he concluded.

The winner on aggregate between Bamenda and Chiefs will face Angolan outfit CD Primeiro de Agosto in the first round tie.