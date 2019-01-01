'Anything can still happen' - Gavin Hunt still hopeful of Bidvest Wits' PSL title chances

The Students coach is confident they will play with less pressure following their loss against the Sea Robbers this past weekend

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says a lot can still happen in the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race despite their loss to Orlando Pirates.

The Clever Boys manager says defender Keegan Ritchie cannot stop blaming himself for scoring an own goal on Saturday afternoon but he says that happens in football and it doesn’t end with the left-footed player.

“We are a couple of points behind now, but there are still five games to go and anything can happen. We’ll tackle the next one against ,” said Hunt as quoted by Independent Media.

The Braamfontein-based club looked like they were going to share the spoils against the Soweto giants, but Ritchie’s header in the dying minutes of the game handed Pirates a 1-0 win.

In addition, the coach has praised the former left-back, adding that he had a good game and own goals are part of the game.

“It's very difficult for the boy to shift the blame away from himself. However, there are a lot of better players around the world who score own goals, and I’m sure there’ll be more. It came at the top of his head, it’s unfortunate,” added the former PSL winner.

“But I thought he was very good and played well. I suppose when luck is not with you then it’s not. In the last few weeks, we haven’t had any luck, they get free-kicks and put it at the top corner,” lamented the coach.

As they look to travel to the Chilli Boys this weekend, the former SuperSport United coach will hope for a change of fortunes on the road.

Wits will look for revenge after they were booted out by Clinton Larsen's men out of the Nedbank Cup a week ago.

“The home form has been dreadful. There’s something that’s here and shouldn’t be, but the pressure has gone off us a little bit. So, we’ll have a go now and just play,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Wits now sit third on the log table with 41 points and have five matches to fight for the PSL title as they trail Pirates and by three points.