'Anything can happen' for Kaizer Chiefs in PSL title race - Ntiya-Ntiya

Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya is optimistic they can still win the PSL title despite being 18 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians have played 17 games in the ongoing campaign, winning 13 and drawing four. Amakhosi, who have 25 points, have played 15 matches, the latest one being a 1-0 loss to Royal AM on Sunday.

However, the 25-year-old is not giving up on the team's chances of securing the trophy this season ahead of the runaway leaders Sundowns. He has further pointed his expectations ahead of their meeting with Maritzburg United on Wednesday at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

What is Ntiya-Ntiya saying?

"Sundowns are leading by far, but two seasons ago we were in the same situation but we lost the league by one point, so anything can happen as long as we do our job. Collect maximum points in every game and then we will be fine," the defender told reporters ahead of the match.

"The game against Maritzburg is going to be difficult, we have to try because we are looking for [a positive] result and they are looking for results as well but we need to work [harder]. I [cannot mention] specific players [who can hurt us] but I know they are coached very well and they will be coming at us.

"I think it is important to come back [from the Royal AM loss]. We did not get the result that we wanted; at the end of the day we did not play well but we have to improve from what we did [on Sunday]."

'It feels great to be back'

Sepana Letsoalo scored the lone goal as Royals AM silenced the Soweto heavyweights. Ntiya-Ntiya concedes it was disappointing despite playing according to plan.

He has also explained why he is doing well and has been a regular for the team in recent matches.

"In terms of the results it was disappointing but with the performance, we did what we were required to do by the coaches. The only disappointing part was the result but we played well," he added.

"It feels great to be back. The only thing that has helped me is doing well in training, keeping a positive mindset so I think when you are in the right state of mind [you will achieve your objectives]."