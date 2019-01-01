Anxiety grips Africa ahead of Caf awards and 2019 Afcon hosts announcement

An eventful next four days await Caf as the 2018 African Footballer of the Year and hosts for the 2019 Afcon would be revealed

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad has arrived in the Senegalese capital of Dakar for the Caf Awards as well as the Caf Executive Committee meeting to select 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts.

Anticipation and anxiousness are already characterising the two events that would be arguably the most prominent in the next four days among other minority proceedings.

Egypt star Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool striking partner Sadio Mane of Senegal, as well as Arsenal and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are vying for the 2018 African Footballer of the Year crown.

The best player on the continent would be capped on Tuesday from this repeat of last year’s final three, that was won by Salah.

Wednesday’s Caf Executive Meeting will see the country that will replace Cameroon as 2019 Afcon hosts will be revealed.

South Africa and Egypt have submitted bids to organise an expanded 24-team Afcon tournament which is only five months away from kicking off.

“Many guests are scheduled to attend the (awards) ceremony including the President of Senegal Macky Sall, the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, and former soccer player and now head of Liberia George Weah. On January 6th, President Ahmad will also meet at the presidential palace Gianni Infantino, Fifa president, and Fatma Samoura, Fifa General Secretary,” said Caf in a statement.

Ahmad is also expected to address the media on Monday.

Other smaller events expected in Senegal include Monday’s exhibition match between African football legends against the Senegal Class of 2002 that reached the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals.