Anxiety has begun to creep into the hearts of Raja and Wydad supporters. Neither side delivered the display their fans had been expecting in recent friendlies, and the results and performances raise plenty of question marks about how ready Moroccan football's two giants are for the new season.

The results alone were not the source of concern. It was the level each side showed during these preparatory tests that heightened the questions, especially with official competitions drawing near and ambitions rising among both sets of fans.

Raja lost today, Sunday, to Wydad Temara by a single unanswered goal, a friendly in which the side could not deliver the result its supporters had hoped for.

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Defeat adds further question marks over Raja's readiness. Fans had wanted a more harmonious and balanced group, one capable of entering the new season with a different face and ambitions befitting the club's standing.

The loss itself does not appear to be what worries those around the club. Friendly matches remain a chance for coaches to test players, try more than one tactical option, and gauge fitness before official competitions begin. But the overall picture the side presented demands more work in the coming period.

Wydad were no better off. They lost yesterday, Saturday, to Hassania Agadir by a single unanswered goal, a friendly staged in Agadir, and the red side too kept producing indicators that failed to convince their supporters.

Shared fears of the scenario repeating

Defeat opened the door to fresh questions about the level Wydad have reached after a run of preparatory tests, and whether the current group can find the required sharpness before the new season starts.

These games may be friendlies, where results matter less than the experience and the testing of options, yet Wydad's supporters, like those of Raja, are watching the small details, hunting for signs that will give them confidence before official matches begin.

According to the Moroccan website "Al-Botola", these tests reveal in turn that Raja and Wydad must keep working on their squads, especially since some positions look in need of reinforcements who can add quality and raise the level of competition within the group.

Both sets of supporters seem to share a single fear: that the observations from the preparatory matches turn into real problems once the season starts. The margin for error will be narrow when official competitions begin, and neither side will have the luxury of time to make up for their shortcomings.

The transfer market under scrutiny

With the transfer window nearing its close, eyes are turning to the offices of Raja and Wydad. Will the officials respond to the warning signs from the friendlies by adding new signings, or will they trust the current group to play a season that carries such great ambitions?

Both sides need to make the most of the time left in preparations, whether by fixing the imbalances that surfaced in the friendlies, giving the new players more time to settle, or moving in the market to fill the positions that need strengthening.

Friendly matches remain too little to pass a final verdict on the level of Raja and Wydad, or to judge their ability to compete this season. Preparatory games differ in nature from official encounters, and coaches usually use them to try out as many players and plans as possible.

What the two sides have shown so far still demands to be taken seriously. Fans of both clubs are not waiting merely to take part. They want two sides capable of taking on their rivals, competing hard for titles, and returning to the winners' podiums.

Caught between the fans' desire for sharper sides and the coaches' need for more time, Raja and Wydad face a race against the clock to fix what can be fixed before official matches begin. After that, there will be little room for excuses and no margin to make up for mistakes.