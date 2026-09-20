On the way to the dressing rooms, the German centre-back clashed with Atletico's Morten Hjulmand at the start of the half-time interval. The pair were clearly involved in an angry exchange, but several members of staff from both teams stepped in before it could escalate further.

The exact reason for the altercation was initially unclear. There had already been verbal clashes between the two teams and the benches during the first 45 minutes.

Referee Ortiz Arias sent off Atletico Madrid's goalkeeping coach and Real Madrid's assistant coach among others. The two had also clashed on the way to the dressing room during the half-time interval.

Tempers were also flaring on the pitch. Real Madrid players complained to the referee several times about hard fouls by Atletico's Alex Baena on Real star Arda Güler, as well as a duel between Kang In Lee and Federico Valverde. Meanwhile, Cuti Romero was shown the yellow card after a kick on Jude Bellingham following VAR intervention.

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Real Madrid lose derby against Atletico Madrid

After the break, it carried on in the same vein. Dean Huijsen's red card in the 52nd minute left Real badly weakened. The defender had initially been shown yellow for his foul on Giuliano Simeone, but after reviewing the footage the decision was overturned and Huijsen had to go.

Former Leverkusen player Alejandro Grimaldo converted the resulting penalty in the 53rd minute, and Jonathan David struck soon after in the 59th. Rüdiger pulled one back in the 89th minute, but it came too late as Real had to accept a narrow 2-1 (0-0) defeat after 90 minutes.

For Blancos coach Jose Mourinho, it was the first defeat in a Madrid derby, and overall Los Blancos have now lost for only the second time this season. That result dropped Real to third in the table. After just seven matches, outstanding leaders Barcelona are already six points clear.

During his first spell as Real coach from 2010 to 2013, Mourinho won all six league derbies. His most recent victory had come at the end of April 2013, and Diego Simeone was already in the Atletico dugout back then.