ANSA - Milan, Cardinale remains close to the team even away from home, although he is worried and disappointed because his Milan should have won in the Europa League too

(ANSA) - MILAN, 24 OCT- RubenAmorim stands alone after Milan's collapse in the Europa League. Gerry Cardinale is unhappy and injuries have decimated the squad ahead of their trip to Udine. Milan are still reeling from a disastrous trip to England to face a Bournemouth side who were hardly formidable.

Maignan's sending off sparked controversy in a match Milan will want to forget. Regardless of individual responsibility, the defeat stands, along with Amorim's mistakes as he struggles to find balance and stability. His experiments haven't worked, his system has yet to take shape and Milan look dazed and adrift. The owner remains close to the team even on away trips, but he is worried and disappointed. He expected Milan to shine and win in the Europa League too.





For now, Amorim remains firmly in charge, but the trip across the Channel has sounded an alarm bell. The manager says he knows the scale of the problems and needs time, yet support for him is waning. Milan cannot afford another slip-up in Udine tomorrow. They are four points behind Inter and Lazio, while their opponents have picked up only four points so far and are in troubled waters. Despite the gulf between the sides, Milan cannot take victory for granted.

With the mood around Milan bleak, Amorim must take stock of the injured players: Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira and Mario Gila are missing. They join Saelemaekers, Terracciano, Gabbia and Chukwueze on the sidelines. Rabiot has suffered fatigue in his right calf, Moreira fatigue in his left hamstring, while Gila has inflammation caused by overuse in his left ankle. None will be in the squad for tomorrow's match at 20.45 at the Bluenergy Stadium. At the start of a week featuring no fewer than three matches, including next Saturday's derby, Amorim has had to call up five youngsters from Milan Futuro: Menon, Perera, Vos, Ossola and Cissé.

Next matches UDI Serie A 15:45 MIL

The line-up looks all but decided: Maignan, Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi, Musah, Modric, Loftus-Cheek, Hutchinson, Ramos and Pulisic. Much is expected of Modric, one of the few capable of steering the team out of their current difficulties, both on and off the pitch. Milan need to win now rather than look ahead to the coming transfer window, though they will need to act then too and try to put things right. They cannot afford to drop points in a fiercely competitive and difficult league or underestimate the Europa League, a gateway to the highest level of European football. Mourinho has lifted the Europa League trophy twice. His example shows why titles matter, all of them. (ANSA).