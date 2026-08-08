As Bild reports, newly promoted Serie A side Venezia have decided against signing Füllkrug. West Ham's asking price was too high for the club from northern Italy, with whom the striker had reportedly already reached an agreement, according to Bild. The report does not reveal how much the English club were asking for.

That means Füllkrug's search for a new club looks set to continue, with the German no longer part of West Ham's plans. In the official squad list of the side relegated to the second-tier Championship, Füllkrug has not been given a squad number, and the No. 11 shirt he previously wore now belongs to Taty.

On Saturday, Füllkrug was left out of the squad for West Ham's competitive opener in the League Cup against Portsmouth (3-1), and according to media reports, the 33-year-old is currently not even allowed to train with the team. West Ham's stance is clear: despite a contract that runs until 2028, Füllkrug is still expected to leave before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

Will the speculation over Niclas Füllkrug and Werder Bremen flare up again?

In 2024, West Ham paid Borussia Dortmund a hefty €27 million fee for Füllkrug. The 24-cap Germany international failed to live up to expectations in London, also because of recurring injury problems. With things not working out in England, Füllkrug moved on loan to AC Milan at the start of the year, among other things with the aim of putting himself in contention for the DFB team's World Cup squad.

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Instead, that plan unravelled quickly, with Füllkrug scoring just once in 20 appearances for Milan and not being nominated for the World Cup by former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. As expected, the Rossoneri did not take up their purchase option, so Füllkrug initially returned to West Ham.

Where the striker goes next remains to be seen. In recent months, there had repeatedly been speculation about a possible return to Werder Bremen, but the north German club have now already signed Cedric Itten as a new target man. In the Italian media, Fiorentina and Lazio have recently also been linked with Füllkrug.