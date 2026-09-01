Manchester City have officially announced the signing of winger Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, in a deal with a total value of 65 million pounds.

According to Sky Sports, Everton will bank 60 million pounds as a fixed fee, with a further 5 million pounds in bonuses and add-ons.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract, according to Manchester City's statement.

Ndiaye's move came only after City failed to land the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo. Liverpool rejected an 80 million pound offer for their forward, prompting City to turn to the Everton winger as an alternative.

Reluctance shaped Liverpool's stance. They feared they would struggle to sign a suitable replacement before the window closed.

City had been chasing extra options out wide alongside a new midfielder, having sanctioned the departures of Savio and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham earlier in the month.

Those two exits stripped Enzo Maresca of options on the flanks. His bench during Friday's win over Crystal Palace contained no winger at all, and Phil Foden started out wide despite the manager admitting he is not a natural in the role.

All of this arrives as Manchester City prepare to confirm their blockbuster move for Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, the most expensive deal in English Premier League history, according to several press reports.

Ndiaye spoke after sealing the switch: "I have worked all my life to get an opportunity like this."

He added: "Manchester City is one of the best clubs in the world, and I have watched them win every title since I was young. To be able to write my own chapter in such a special story represents the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am determined to grab it with both hands."

The winger continued: "My journey has not always been easy, but I always believed in my ability to play with a team competing for the biggest titles, and now I am here. It is a truly wonderful feeling."

He explained: "I love playing the ball on the ground within an attacking team that seeks to score as many goals as possible, and that is why I know that Manchester City is the ideal place for me."

Sporting director Hugo Viana echoed that view: "Iliman is an extremely talented footballer. He has worked very hard to reach this level, and through my first conversation with him, it was immediately clear how humble he is and how determined he is to become the best player he can be."

He added: "I have no doubt whatsoever that Manchester City's fans will greatly enjoy watching him play in the team's shirt."

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