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Jamal Musiala suffered another setback on Friday, but Bayern Munich also had good news to share.

Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies could soon return for injury-hit Bayern Munich, Germany's record champions.

The Germany and Canada internationals returned to team training ahead of Saturday's away match against Hamburger SV, Bayern announced on Friday.

Gnabry has been out with a muscle injury, while Davies suffered a torn muscle fibre in the back of his left thigh . It is not yet clear when either player will be available to coach Vincent Kompany again. Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Ismael Saibari and Manuel Neuer will also be absent in Hamburg.

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Bayern also announced on Friday that Musiala suffered another injury to his right thigh in the Champions League match in Lille and is out "until further notice". According to media reports, he may not return until after the winter break. Reports suggest he could be out for four to six weeks.