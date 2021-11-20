Another Mendy clean sheet, assist for Ziyech as Chelsea condemn Leicester City

Senegal international Edouard Mendy kept yet another Premier League clean sheet as Chelsea defeated Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off.

As Mendy's good record between the posts for the Blues continues, Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech grabbed an assist as his contribution saw Christian Pulisic score the third for dominant Chelsea in the 71st minute.

Antonio Rudiger - who has scored more Premier League goals against Leicester (4) than he has versus any other side - broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 14th minute before N'Golo Kante added the second in the 28th minute.

It was another good day for Kante, who recorded a morale-boosting stat as only Chris Wood (4) and Emile Heskey (3) have scored more league goals against Leicester as a former player than the French international, who has now found the back of the net twice against his former side.

Thomas Tuchel's team has now won nine of their first 12 games in a Premier League season for the 10th different time, with the Blues finishing no lower than third in those previous campaigns and winning the title on five occasions.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are winless in their last 17 league games against opponents starting the day at the top of the table - (D2 L15) - conceding 40 goals in the process, which equals 2.35 goals per game.

It was another record for the high-flying Blues as no other side has recorded more Premier League away wins - five and are now level with Tottenham and Manchester City - at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have conceded in 11 consecutive league games for the first time since 2016 Boxing Day.

Chelsea wing-back Reece James - who provided an assist for Kante - has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight Premier League appearances - four goals and four assists - after registering five-goal involvements in his first 57 games in the competition.