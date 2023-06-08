Another Kaizer Chiefs lightweight signing by Zwane? Bafana Bafana coach Broos brands Msimango a 'risk'

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has delivered what could be an upsetting verdict on Kaizer Chiefs new signing Given Msimango.

Chiefs have signed Msimango

He was included in Broos' preliminary Bafana squad

But Broos has since dumped him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants signed Msimango as they look to boost their defence ahead of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season. The 26-year-old featured in every minute of TS Galaxy’s league campaign and the Rockets went on to record the third-best record in defence.

Following the memorable season, Broos included him in his preliminary squad for next week’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium. But the TS Galaxy captain has been dropped from the final squad.

In justifying his selection, Broos shows little trust for Msimango and suggests the centre-back is good enough for the Cosafa Cup tournament.

WHAT BROOS SAID: “I know [Msimango], we noted him, same like [Grant] Margeman at SuperSport,” sad Broos as per iDiski Times.

“Again, I hope for him he plays all the games at [Kaizer Chiefs], this is important for them, and this is also a pity we can’t work with these guys. If I see now, we wanted to call them for Cosafa, but the league told us we don’t release the players because it’s not a Fifa window.

“This is a pity because maybe they are not ready to come with us [to face Morocco] but if they should play a tournament like that with international experience, it would be good for them but yeah – it’s not possible.

“We playing Morocco, can you take the risk to take someone like [Msimango] in the team? And then this guy is maybe not ready for it and then his career for Bafana is finished because they will say ‘Oh look against Morocco it was a disaster’. So you have to bring the guys when they are ready.

“So it’s a pity, guys like Margeman [too], Kenan Phillips, Keagan Johannes, a lot of younger players who have to play – that’s why [Cosafa] would be interesting to let them play in such a tournament but clubs don’t release them outside Fifa windows. Come on. We are talking about South African football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos’ remarks could spark debate about Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s preferred signings. Most of Zwane’s 10 signings for the just-ended season flopped, putting pressure on the Amakhosi coach to improve on his recruitment after what looks like transfer mistakes.

There will be more scrutiny on the players Zwane will bring to Naturena in the upcoming PSL transfer window. With Msimango failing to make the Bafana grade, there could be much talk about Chiefs’ scouting choices.

WHAT NEXT FOR MSIMANGO? After being dropped from the final Bafana squad, Msimango will have more time to rest during the current pre-season break as he readies himself for the bigger responsibility of playing for Chiefs.