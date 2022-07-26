Another ex-professional footballer slams PSL standards

Problems faced by Bafana Bafana have sparked debate about the quality of the domestic game

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thuso Phala has become the latest retired footballer to take a swipe at the Premier Soccer League’s level of competitiveness.

Sundowns have been dominating domestic football in recent seasons, winning a record-extending five consecutive PSL titles, while other traditional giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates struggle to catch up.

Article continues below

Ex-Bafana Bafana star Phala has slammed the mentality of today’s local players as he accuses them of lacking ambition.

“These days the passion is not the same in our players. There will never be another right-winger like me, these days it's just about signing a contract,” Phala told KickOff.

“I'm not talking bad about these boys but I don't think they have what the generation before them had.

“In their game, I don't see this thing of ‘I wanna win cups, I wanna win league, I wanna go overseas’ it's not there anymore.

“Each time we have to choose a player of the season we must look at Sundowns. Competition and debates do not exist in our football anymore. For me yes the standard has dropped.”

Phala’s sentiments come after similar remarks made by former Bafana Bafana captain Mbulelo Mabizela last week.

Mabizela also took aim at current players, saying, “I don't watch the PSL anymore, it's boring.”

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender feels local football has taken steps backwards.

“Things aren't the same as when we used to play but I also don't expect them to be,” Mabizela said.

“If you were to compare the standard of football from when we played, it has somewhat taken steps backwards.

“The current generation couldn't take the baton and continue from where we left off and elevate the standards of the South African game in fact it has continued to regress.

“If special attention were to be paid to academies and we ensure that we teach kids the right things when they're still young then we would not have any issues when it's time for players to adjust to senior football.”

While some retired footballers have in the past expessed concern the standards of the PSL have dropped, the debate was reintroduced by Bafana coach Hugo Broos in June.

Broos slammed the quality of the PSL after Bafana had lost to Morocco in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.