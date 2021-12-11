Another draw for AmaZulu as Marumo Gallants score late to collect maximum points

AmaZulu have been held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United in a PSL assignment staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Usuthu had come into the match hopeful of getting a win after drawing their last five matches. The last win for the Benni McCarthy-led charges had come on November 7 when they claimed a 2-0 win over Cape Town City.

However, it was not going to be an easy outing for their opponents, considering the fact that they had lost three of their last five matches, drawing once and winning once. The last two matches had ended in defeats.

It was AmaZulu who opened the scoring after 24 minutes courtesy of Lehlohonolo Majoro's strike.

The lead lasted just two minutes as Bienvenu Eva Nga converted a Thokozani Sekotlong assist to ensure the spoils were shared.

Saturday's result was the sixth consecutive draw for Usuthu who are now on 20 points from the 16 matches they have played. Three have been wins, while they have drawn 11 games with two ending in losses.

Chippa are second-last with 11 points from 14 games. The Chilli Boys have won two matches, drawn five and lost seven games.

At Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Baroka and Cape Town City played out a goalless draw.

As a result, Baroka remain at the bottom of the table with 10 points from the 14 games they have played. Bakgakga have collected just two wins this season, four draws and eight losses. They have further scored nine goals and conceded 15.

After collecting a point, the Citizens are tenth with 18 points. In the 14 matches they have played, four have been wins, while six have ended in draws with three losses.

Marumo Gallants had to wait until the 85th minute to get maximum points against their hosts Swallows in another top-tier assignment.

Sede Junior Dion scored the only goal of the match to hand the visitors a 1-0 win and three points which took them to 11th position with 17 points while their opponents are 14th with 12.