Another big blow for Orlando Pirates' forgotten man Peprah

The Buccaneers have managed only nine goals in 13 league matches this season and it remains unclear who their best striking options are

The signing of veteran striker Ndumiso Mabena could push Orlando Pirates' Ghana-born striker Kwame Peprah closer to the exit door.

It's been a difficult few months for Peprah, who must be wondering where it all went wrong.

Last season, his first with Pirates, went well for the Ghanaian as he netted seven goals in 25 league matches.

He seemed to grow into his role as the season went on, showing himself to be a strong physical presence up front, able to hold up the ball and bring others into play, while also mobile and quick himself.

As his confidence grew he became more clinical in front of goal, and many would have expected him to kick on from last season when the 2022/ 23campaign got under way. It looked liked Bucs had found a bright young star who could lead the line for years.

Eva Nga's days numbered too?

Instead, Pirates went out and bought another target man, Bienvenu Eva Nga, a Cameroonian striker who has been through a number of PSL clubs and who was already in his 30's.

Eva Nga was given opportunities to start early in the season but failed to make the most of his chances and he too now faces an uncertain future at the club, not seemingly the answer to a reliable goal-getter.

The re-emergence of Monnapule Saleng - having previously been shunted around on loan - meanwhile pushed Peprah further back into the queue, as has Zakhle Lepasa.

Then there was the mid-season signing of another veteran ex-Pirates forward - Kermit Erasmus, three months ago.

Another pre-season signing, Evidence Makgopa, may soon be back from injury and one would expect the young Bafana striker also to stake a strong claim for a spot in the team.

Add in the Gabadinho Mhango exit and there's been a lot of chopping and changing and apparent uncertainty as to who the club wants in its forward line.

With the latest arrival – of the 35-year-old Mabena, it wouldn’t be surprising if Peprah feels he’s had enough and pushes for a January transfer.

The 21-year-old former King Faisal striker has played only six games for the Buccaneers this season, just one of those starts.

His total game-time is just 109 minutes and he was left on the bench in the two recent Carling Black Label Cup matches, while most other players in the squad got a run that day with six substitutes being allowed per match.