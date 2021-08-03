'Annoying' Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns rumours distracting Mokoena & Mbule - Tembo

Even before the current transfer window opened, the two traditional giants were being said to be keen on the Matsatsantsa pair

SuperSport United coach Kaitano says reports linking midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are affecting their focus.

The agents of Mokoena and Mbule have both confirmed Chiefs and Sundowns’ interest in the players but nothing has materialised so far.

For some time now, the duo has been a subject of transfer rumours and their coach says it has become "annoying" as he feels it distracts his midfielders.

“Sometimes these links can be annoying especially when it comes to the focus of the players,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

“Players are also human beings and at some point it can frustrate them but it is our job to make sure that we keep them focused because they are still SuperSport players until something happens then we can start talking about that.

“The players know that they have to continue committing themselves to being SuperSport players and they have been doing that and they have been doing well all these years.

“These talks have been going on for quite some time but the players have remained focused and there’s always been progress in terms of their development. Their attitude at training is still the same and it makes it a lot better.”

If the two leave, it would further deplete SuperSport who have already lost Grant Kekana to Mamelodi Sundowns.

They have also released Zimbabwean striker Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi but are yet to sign any players.

“We have to stay positive as a team regardless of who left. For us, it is to focus on the players that we have and we plan properly so that they are ready for the season,” added Tembo.

Article continues below

“As coaches, we do have players who we want to sign and beef up the squad here and there but at the same time, what is important is to try and work within our means and get the best of what we have.

“We have players who are part of the team and we believe in them. Our energy should also reflect that as management and coaching staff so we can get the best out of them.”

SuperSport have been promoting development players to the senior team to make up for being inactive on the transfer market so far.