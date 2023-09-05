'Annoyed' Mosimane irked by links with Mamelodi Sundowns star Sirino - 'He is not Mbappe, there is no price tag'

Al Wahda head coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up about reports suggesting that his club is interested in Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino.

Sirino wants Downs exit

He has been linked to Mosiamne's Al Wahda

Coach comments on the issue

WHAT HAPPENED: Sirino has handed a transfer request for the second time as a Sundowns player.

When asked about the rumours linking the Uruguayan-born South African player with a move to the UAE Pro League, a seemingly furious Mosimane did not take the question kindly.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don’t want to talk about Gaston Sirino, this annoys me so much. If [Al Wahda] wants Gaston Sirino we’d go to Mamelodi Sundowns," Mosimane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"There’s been a lot of talk and if Sundowns prepared to sell Sirino? I don’t know, Sundowns don’t need money, hey, to sell Sirino. So sometimes these things are a lost cause, why do you go there?

"Of course, if Sirino is available, I will advise my office to speak to him, I know he’s not playing, he’s disgruntled, or probably they don’t want him, he’s dropped out of the team – but it’s not for me to use that opportunity," he added.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mosimane went on to explain the initial efforts he made to sign the midfielder and how the Brazilians responded.

"When I was at Al Ahly, I wanted Sirino and you know what happened. We approached them and we never got the price, you never get the price," the celebrated tactician continued.

"So if a player doesn’t have a price, how do you buy them? Everyone has a price, Mbappe you know is 200 million, you know that, but Sirino doesn’t have one. How do you buy him without a price, where do you start?

"I don’t want to go into the same set-up where I advised Al Ahly to get Sirino, approached Sundowns straight to the office and he didn’t have a price, he still doesn’t have a price. We don’t buy players that don’t have a price with no negotiations.

"So it’s lies and allegations to say Al Wahda wants Sirino, or people are tapping up Sirino, but there must be a price if there’s no price it’s a waste of time, I will never advise my team to go for players without a price or in transactions that can be emotional and mixed up with a lot of things – it’s not done the right way, to say want to buy this player.

"He’s not been playing since last year. This is not new but the issue of Sirino, that Al Wahda are after Sirino, it’s not right – I would never advise Al Wahda to go after Sirino, he doesn’t have a price. If he does have one, we can talk, even Mbappe has a price.

"Neymar? He was bought with a price and I think you know how much [money] PSG has, but he was bought. So are Sundowns selling? I don’t know," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sirino joined Masandawana back in January 2018 when Mosimane was still in charge of the team.

However, the diminutive player is yet to make an appearance this season after making it clear that he wants to leave the PSL champions.

He has two years left in his contract with Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT: It will be interesting to see whether Sundowns will grant Sirino his wish to leave the team.