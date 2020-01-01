Announced: South African Women Freestyle Football 2020 Champion

The 13-year-old Rethabile Kola has become the very first women's champion in the country's annual competition

The very first South African Women Freestyle Football Champion has been announced.

History was rewritten this year as the South African Freestyle Championships 2020 received its very first female entrants

In the Women Freestyle Football section, 13-year-old Rethabile Kola has been voted as the first Freestyle Women Champion in , edging her 17-year-old rival Ceeti Bodibe.

Only two women submitted entrants for this year's event, setting an all Vanderbijlpark battle in the final

The duo is mentored by Sipho 'Six' Busakwe, the current South African freestyle football champion and a finalist of this year's event.

"I started training them when lockdown started of which I had nothing to do but training myself," said Busakwe.

" I thought maybe I bring South African females since I've met a lot of female freestylers at the international level.

"I believed in them and in the work, I was doing with them, so we started off by joining female African Championships with them and that's when I realised that both are ready.

"I would always do a little competition since I've got 22 kids overall and they would go straight to the top four every week.

"I'm so proud of them and very grateful to give back to my community since well I've been a national champion several times but had nothing to offer because I'm not stable financially, no sponsorship, no jobs but only training and focused."

The competition continues with the male section with Busakwe facing Cape Town’s Emilio Nahamuja for top honours.

Goal will be publishing the winners of each round, all details and selected videos in their different platforms.