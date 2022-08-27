Anjorin at the double, Tella, Adomah and Sarr score as Watford snub Okoye

The Nigeria prospect found the net twice while Africans suffered contrasting fortunes in the English second tier

Tino Anjorin got a brace as Huddersfield Town secured a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion in Saturday’s Championship encounter.

Having suffered 2-1 to Norwich City last time out, the Terriers welcomed the Baggies to John Swift’s Stadium with the ambition to return to winning ways.

Things went as planned as they took an 11th minute lead after beating goalkeeper David Button from very close range thanks to an assist from Sorba Thomas.

The potential Super Eagle completed his double on the hour mark as the hosts took a two-goal lead into the half-time break.

In the goal-laden first half, the visitors reduced the deficit courtesy of Jed Wallace who was teed up by Grady Diangana.

With three minutes left before the hour mark, Wallace completed his brace as both teams shared the points at the end of 90 minutes.

After playing for 59 minutes, Anjorin was replaced by Duane Holmes. On the other hand, Semi Ajayi played all 90 minutes while he was cautioned by referee Andy Davies in the 94th minute.

At the DW Stadium, Nathan Tella was on song as Burnley saw off Wigan Athletic in a highly entertaining fixture.

Jay Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Clarets in the 17th minute with Josh Brownhill doubling the visitors’ lead 10 minutes later.

Two minutes before the halftime break, the hosts reduced the deficit from the penalty spot after a Burnley player had committed a foul in the danger zone.

In the 51st minute, Tella restored Burnley’s two-goal lead for his third goal in two games, before Brownhill added a fourth in the 86th minute and Samuel Bastien just two minutes later.

Former Ghana international Albert Adomah inspired Queens Park Rangers to a 3-2 away win at Watford – who snubbed Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong and Maduka Okoye.

Ilias Chair put the visitors ahead but the Hornets levelled matters nine minutes later through Ken Sema.

Eleven minutes before the end of the first half, Chris Willock put QPR ahead thanks to an assist from Ethan Laird.

Watford restored parity in the 50th minute courtesy of Joao Pedro, albeit, it was Adomah who had the final say with his winner 20 minutes from full time.

Meanwhile, Naby Sarr was Reading’s hero as his strike inspired his team to a 1-0 win away at Millwall.

The Senegal prospect’s 14th-minute effort at the Den ensured Paul Ince’s men maintained their Championship lead with 12 points from six matches played so far.

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Sunderland -01 Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Stoke City

Blackpool 3-3 Bristol City

Cardiff City 0-0 Preston North End

Huddersfield 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

Hull City 3-3 Coventry City

Middlesbrough 2-1 Swansea City

Millwall 0-1 Reading

Rotherham United 2-1 Birmingham City

Watford 2-3 Queens Park Rangers

Wigan 1-5 Burnley