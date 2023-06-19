Angry Maritzburg United chairman Kadodia berates players after R50 million relegation

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia feels “betrayed” and says the way they conceded goals in the fight against relegation was “questionable.”

Maritzburg finished 15th on the PSL table in regular season

That sent them to the play-offs

They then faltered in the play-offs and got relegated from the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED? The Team of Choice was relegated last Wednesday after being held 0-0 by Cape Town Spurs in their last play-offs match amid some strong backing by their fans at Harry Gwala Stadium.

It was the conclusion of a difficult season for Maritzburg who finished the Premier Soccer League regular season 15th on the table. After getting a lifeline to survive demotion in the play-offs, they went on to falter in the play-offs where they dropped points by losing to Spurs in Cape Town before being held at home after two wins over Casric Stars.

Maritzburg’s performances enraged Kadodia who was left fuming and took a swipe at the players.

WHAT KADODIA SAID: "To the members of the board, it was a moment of disappointment, as the inability to score even a single goal came at a significant financial cost of R50 million," said Kadodia in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we fell short of delivering at the crucial moment. To the players, we felt betrayed by a few individuals whose questionable concessions of goals during the critical stages of our battle for survival proved detrimental.

“The absence of an attacking approach in search of a winning goal was overshadowed by unappealing defensive tactics.

"It is disheartening to realise that you unwittingly assisted those who hindered our progress, even as the club diligently fulfilled its obligation to honour your contracts and provide timely salary payments.

AND WHAT MORE? Kadodia alleges there were individuals who has sinister motives in the team, leading to their relegation.

"Undoubtedly, this season presented us with a multitude of obstacles, yet we failed to rise to the occasion as we had consistently done, especially in the previous playoff and our resilient fight against Jomo Cosmos in 2016,” said Kadodia.

"Despite being given a chance to redeem ourselves in the playoff and receiving what could be considered a divine intervention for the club, some individuals had alternative motives that diverted us from our path."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Maritzburg were demoted, the future of coach Fadlu Davids is uncertain. There are also reports that he could join Josef Zinnbauer at Raja Casablanca.

Also, a player exodus is expected at Maritzburg and there are already departures in captain Graham Travis and Ali Meza. More players are expected to exit in the upcoming days.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARITZBURG? The Team of Choice will return for pre-season preparing to prepare for National First Division football.