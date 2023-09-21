Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans attack Molefi Ntseki again after SuperSport United defeat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki was left requiring police escort back to the dressing room as fans pelted him with missiles on Wednesday.

Chiefs lost to SuperSport on Wednesday

It angered Amakhosi fans who attacked Ntseki

It was the second time this season for Ntseki to be attacked

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs were unispiring on an evening they were edged 1-0 by SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It was Chiefs' second straight defeat to Matsatsantsa who are under Gavin Hunt, a coach Amakhosi unceremoniously fired in 2021.

After the match, Ntseki was pelted with objects by angry fans and he had to be shielded into the dressing room by riot police.

WHAT WAS SAID: “They are disappointed looking at the performance of the team,” Ntseki said in his post-match press conference," said Ntseki as per Times Live.

“The expectation is for us to win games and if you don’t win games like this or the one we played last week against Royal AM [a draw], the supporters are disappointed.

“As much as they are disappointed, we have a good team, we had a good game and players are performing to the best of their ability. The plan worked out, it is just that we conceded the goal early.

“We are not looking at other teams because we know if we perform well we will win our games and we will compete for the first spot.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time for Ntseki to be attacked by Amakhosi fans this season.

Missiles rained on him in August at Mbombela Stadium after the Soweto giants had lost to TS Galaxy and the club was charged by the PSL.

Ntseki's job is already on the line and indications so far are that he might not finish the season if this situation continues.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants' bid to appease their angry fans could be a difficult task again when they face Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend.