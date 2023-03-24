Angry Broos refuses to answer questions after Bafana Bafana's disappointing draw with Liberia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos refused to answer questions from the media following South Africa’s 2-2 draw with Liberia on Friday.

Broos refused to take questions from the press

Bafana coach said he was too disappointed to speak

South Africa threw away a two-goal lead to draw

WHAT HAPPENED? An angry Broos turned up at the press conference and only made a short statement, saying he was too disappointed to speak or answer questions.

That was after journalists had refused to speak to one of Broos’ assistants Helman Mkhalele after he turned for take their questions, insisting they wanted his boss, forcing the Belgian tactician to appear.

Broos had stormed down the tunnel the moment Mohammed Sangare scored the equaliser for Liberia, after watching his team waste chances before squandering a two-goal lead to settle for the draw in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Lyle Foster scored twice inside 22 minutes, breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot before he headed home the second, but Tonia Tisdell converted a second half free-kick to begin the comeback before Sangare stunned the Orlando Stadium with a last-minute leveler.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “First of all, I will have to apologise today because I will not give much comment on this game,” said a disappointed Broos.

“I will not answer your questions, there is too much disappointment, too much frustration, too much anger in my body that if I say now what I think, it will not be nice.

“I’ve always been ready in the past to answer your questions, even difficult questions, but I hope that you understand that today it is very difficult for me t do that.

“Sorry for that but I hope when you saw the game and when you saw what happened on the pitch today, you can understand my reaction.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos has little time to feel sorry as Bafana Bafana have the return leg in Monrovia on Tuesday in what will be a must-win game.

South Africa have one point from two games and need a victory to be sure of their place in next year’s tournament given their final group match will be at home to World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

WHAT’S NEXT? South Africa have an away clash against Liberia on Tuesday.