Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been dealt a heavy blow at Olympique Marseille. The club stripped the Denmark international of the captaincy after his refusal to join Newcastle United in a 15 million pound deal sparked fury through the corridors at the Stade Velodrome.

The former Tottenham midfielder stood on the verge of completing his move to the Magpies before pulling out at the last moment. Marseille and Newcastle had reached a final agreement over the money. Hojbjerg simply insisted on staying in the south of France.

Marseille's board wasted no time. They officially stripped the 31-year-old of the captaincy, a decision laid bare in today's friendly against Atletico Madrid. Hojbjerg started, but the armband went to team-mate Timothy Weah.

According to the "Daily Mail", owner Frank McCourt was seething at Hojbjerg's behaviour. Reports confirm the Danish star's chances of regaining the armband are now virtually non-existent, with tension and anger still simmering inside the French club.

Under enormous financial pressure to cut their wage bill, Marseille had viewed Newcastle's offer as a lifeline, a cash injection to revive the club's coffers. Hojbjerg's withdrawal killed off that boost. It has left the player in an awkward spot, facing blame and criticism despite his loyalty to the blue and white shirt.

Newcastle's new coach Matthias Jaissle had made Hojbjerg his main target, seeing in him the experienced leader and organiser to anchor his project. Negotiations progressed smoothly at first. Then the player suddenly changed his mind. Hojbjerg is now weighing up his options, with Milan showing tangible interest should he decide to leave Marseille.

All of this piles onto the turmoil at Marseille, who finished last season fifth after a stormy campaign. Roberto De Zerbi was sacked, his replacement Habib Beye resigned at the end of the season, and Bruno Genesio then took over amid clear crises and repeated disruption in the dressing room.

Across the water, Newcastle are enduring a summer that has their fans worried. They have sold captain Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, star Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, and midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.

Matters at St James' Park grew more complicated when Eddie Howe resigned on 31 July. The manager had previously saved the club from relegation, led them into the Champions League and ended a 56-year trophy drought. Newcastle have also missed out on their main targets, with Spanish winger Victor Munoz choosing Liverpool and Swiss midfielder Johan Manzambi joining Aston Villa.